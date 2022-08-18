Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal

The chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reacted to reports that Russia has signed a contract to supply Turkey with additional S-400 air-defense missiles.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, urged Turkey to “unequivocally demonstrate its commitment to NATO and to regional peace and security by fully rejecting any military cooperation with a war criminal like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin.”

“Between continued antagonistic violations of Greece’s airspace and the delaying of the accession process for Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership, I sincerely hope Turkey will change course and live up to its responsibilities to the defense alliance by being the constructive partner in the region we all hope it can be,” Menendez said.

“The United States must be clear: Any expansion of Turkey’s ties to the Russian defense sector would be a grave mistake that would further endanger the security of our NATO allies and partners throughout Europe.”