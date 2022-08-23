NEWS

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration
File photo.

Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered in the coastal town of Larnaca on Monday night. They were due to start a car convoy through the town.

She was being held on custody on suspicion of common assault, public drunkenness, possession of a weapon and of disrupting the peace, police spokesman Harris Hadjiyiasemis told the semi-official Cyprus news agency.

Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians live in Cyprus. On Saturday a small group of Russians gathered in the city of Limassol, waving flags and creating the “Z” symbol which has become synonymous with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. [Reuters]

Cyprus Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four charged over Cyprus cash-for-passports scandal
NEWS

Four charged over Cyprus cash-for-passports scandal

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated
NEWS

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans
NEWS

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans

Cypriot police probe car arson, fan attack after soccer game
NEWS

Cypriot police probe car arson, fan attack after soccer game

Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist
NEWS

Cyprus holds British man in traffic death of Swedish tourist

Cyprus high court quashes UK woman’s ‘fake rape’ conviction
NEWS

Cyprus high court quashes UK woman’s ‘fake rape’ conviction