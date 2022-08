A total of 69 migrants rescued at sea were transferred to the port of Kalamata in southern Greece on Saturday.

They were rescued the day before by a cargo ship in the sea area 25 nautical miles southwest of Zakynthos, when the sailboat they were on sank.

Among the 69 migrants, 61 are Iranian nationals (33 men, 12 women, 11 boys and five girls), two Afghan nationals (one man and a boy) and six Turkish nationals, all men.