EU Commissioner Schinas visits children’s hospital in Kyiv

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas on Thursday affirmed the bloc’s solidarity with Ukraine, which is under attack from Russian forces since February 24.

Schinas visited the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in the capital Kyiv where, he said in a tweet, “you see the sheer brutality of Russia’s indiscriminate violence.” 

“But you also feel Ukraine’s resilience – from the humble heroism of the nurses and doctors, to the bravery of the patients,” he added.

