Akar calls for ‘objective’ NATO stance toward Greece

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday revisited Ankara’s claims that Greek S-300 surface-to-air missiles stationed on Crete locked on to Turkish F-16 fighter jets on August 23 while carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace, while calling upon NATO governments to keep an objective stance towards Athens.

“NATO and third countries must keep an eye on what Greece is doing. Its actions and rhetoric towards Turkey do not abide by the rules of friendship and alliance,” Akar said during a visit to an airbase near the northwestern city of Eskisehir.

“[Greece] violates international law and good neighborly relations,” Akar said, adding that he will continue to respond to the “insolence” of Turkey’s Aegean rival.

Athens has repeatedly denied Ankara’s claims that the S-300 systems locked on to the Turkish warplanes. Ankara earlier this week said it has sent NATO proof of the incident.