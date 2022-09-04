NEWS

Man found dead on rooftop in Thessaloniki

A man was found dead Saturday morning on the roof of a house in the Polichni neighborhood of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

It was locals who called the police after spotting the body from their windows.The man, who has not been identified, was unconscious and unresponsive when police found him. Medics declared the man dead at the scene.

A medical examiner will conduct an investigation to determine the official cause of death. It is however believed that the man had been dead for 48 hours before his body was found.

Death

