A 5-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car in Alykes, near the port city of Patra, on Monday by a car that was being driven by a 23-year-old woman.

The girl was rushed to the local health center after the accident by the ambulance service before being moved to the Karamandaneio Hospital in Patra where the girl was pronounced dead.

According to national broadcaster ERT, the driver has been arrested.