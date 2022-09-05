Foreign Ministry congratulates next British prime minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain’s next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, September 5, 2022. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

The Foreign Ministry has tweeted its congratulations to the next British prime minister Liz Truss, noting that during her time at the helm of the Foreign Office bilateral relations with the UK gained renewed momentum.

“Congratulations to Liz Truss on becoming the next British PM. During her tenure as Foreign Secretary, our bilateral relations gained a renewed momentum by signing with [Foreign Minister] Nikos Dendias the MoU on Strategic Bilateral Framework between Greece and the UK on 25.10.2021 in London,” the ministry said.

Truss, currently the foreign minister and the favourite to win, beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes (57.4%) to 60,399.

Truss will succeed Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandals saw support for his administration drain away and ministers quit to force him out.

Johnson will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. Truss will follow him and be asked to form a government by the monarch. [AMNA, Reuters]