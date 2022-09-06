NEWS

Colonna arriving in Athens on official visit

[John MacDougall/Pool via Reuters]

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrives in Athens on Tuesday after a visit to Turkey. She will meet her Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in the afternoon while joint statements to the press will follow at approximately 6.30 p.m.

During the talks, the strategic relations between the two countries, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ukraine, the Western Balkans, the Middle East and the Sahel region, as well as cooperation within the European Union, are expected to be discussed.

The visit reciprocates that of Dendias to Paris last July. In an interview with Kathimerini ahead of her visit, the French foreign minister said Paris will continue to be “supportive” when it comes to attacks on Greek sovereignty, saying this is something that “will not change.”

She also said that there are “questions” concerning Turkey’s challenges of Greek sovereignty and called for open lines of communication between the two countries. Colonna also lamented that Turkey and Belarus are weaponizing the migration crisis in order to destabilize the European Union and urged a firm stance “against those who use human misery as a political weapon.”

 

Diplomacy

