Health officials to brief on updated booster shots on Monday

Greek health officials will hold a special press briefing on the new round of vaccinations against Covid-19 on Monday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

Greece has already received updated booster shots and the head of the National Vaccinations Committee Professor, Maria Theodoridou, as well as the general secretary of Primary Healthcare, Marios Themistokleous, are expected to announce the date of the start of the new vaccinations.

The briefing is scheduled at 6 p.m.