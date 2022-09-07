NEWS

Health officials to brief on updated booster shots on Monday

Health officials to brief on updated booster shots on Monday
[Jeremias Gonzalez/AP]

Greek health officials will hold a special press briefing on the new round of vaccinations against Covid-19 on Monday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday.

Greece has already received updated booster shots and the head of the National Vaccinations Committee Professor, Maria Theodoridou, as well as the general secretary of Primary Healthcare, Marios Themistokleous, are expected to announce the date of the start of the new vaccinations.

The briefing is scheduled at 6 p.m.

Vaccine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU regulator backs two Omicron-adapted Covid boosters
NEWS

EU regulator backs two Omicron-adapted Covid boosters

Plevris: Omicron-adapted vaccines expected in two phases this fall
NEWS

Plevris: Omicron-adapted vaccines expected in two phases this fall

EU regulator begins review of Pfizer-BioNTech’s variant-adapted Covid shot
NEWS

EU regulator begins review of Pfizer-BioNTech’s variant-adapted Covid shot

Updated Covid vaccinations expected in fall
NEWS

Updated Covid vaccinations expected in fall

Updated Covid vaccines expected in the fall
NEWS

Updated Covid vaccines expected in the fall

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning
NEWS

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning