Flags wave outside the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 21, 2021. [Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]

Main opposition SYRIZA intends to vote in favor of the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, its foreign affairs spokesperson told parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

The vote is scheduled to take place next week.

Giorgos Katrougalos, however, said his party was opposed to the prospect of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine joining NATO but did support their membership of the EU.