NEWS

Seafarers union: Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers

Seafarers union: Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers

Iran has agreed to release the crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial ships’ seafarers said.

The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the United States.

The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, was seized by Greece in April and had remained under arrest for months. The United States had confiscated part of its oil cargo due to sanctions.

Lana, which had engine problems, was officially released in July. Anchored off Piraeus since then, it has retrieved the oil cargo that the United States had confiscated and is expected to sail back to Iran.

Iran has agreed that the tankers’ crew will be replaced, allowing their return to their countries of origin soon, the union said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

It was not clear when the two Greek tankers, still in the Middle East Gulf, will be released, the union said.

[Reuters]

Shipping Iran

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Release of Greek tankers by Iran expected in a matter of days
NEWS

Release of Greek tankers by Iran expected in a matter of days

Iranian tanker reloading oil in Greece that was confiscated by US
NEWS

Iranian tanker reloading oil in Greece that was confiscated by US

Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo this week
NEWS

Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo this week

Top court rejects shipping company’s appeal over Iranian tanker’s oil
NEWS

Top court rejects shipping company’s appeal over Iranian tanker’s oil

Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port
NEWS

Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus port

Iranian tanker expected to sail to Piraeus after repayment of debt
NEWS

Iranian tanker expected to sail to Piraeus after repayment of debt