NEWS

Athens responds to ramping Turkish rhetoric

Government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou responded to the latest round of escalating Turkish rhetoric on Monday, this time by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, stating that its primary purpose could be for domestic consumption.

“We give Ankara’s rhetorical frenzy the attention it deserves,” said Oikonomou, adding that it is “for domestic consumption or part of an effort to construct a reality that is based on fallacies.”

“The government responds wherever it must in the appropriate way,” said Oikonomou, emphasizing that “our country is responsibly, decisively, a stabilizing factor.”

Earlier on Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu made several statements in which he threatened Greece.

“The Greeks still have an itch to scratch. If you set out on an adventure on behalf of others, you will suffer the consequences, as in the past. This is a warning to Greece,” said Cavusoglu.

“Gather your senses, wake up. This is primarily for Greece. Do not become instruments of others, do not continue provoking us. Turkey’s friendship is good, but its enmity is tragic.”

