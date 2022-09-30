NEWS

Greece condemns Russian rocket attack on humanitarian convoy

Greece condemns Russian rocket attack on humanitarian convoy

Greece has condemned a Russian rocket strike on a humanitarian convoy in south Ukraine which killed at least 23 people and left dozens more injured on Friday.

“Appalled and terribly saddened by the news of the horrible attack on civilian humanitarian convoy hit in Zaporizhzhia. We express our most sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

According to Reuters, officials said the convoy had been assembling at a car market on the edge of the city, preparing to leave Ukrainian territory controlled by Kyiv to visit relatives and deliver supplies in an area occupied by Russia.

Diplomacy Ukraine Russia

