Mitsotakis condemns Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stands outside Maximos Mansion in Athens, May 6. [AP]

Greece “will never recognize the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted on Friday.

“Russia is undermining the rules-based international order and violating the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence and sovereignty,” and that “Greece and the EU stand firmly with Ukraine,” he said.

In the tweet, Mitsotakis shared a European Council statement that states: “We firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.”

A earlier statement from the Foreign Ministry described Russia’s move as “illegal, … a flagrant violation of international law, and invalid.” 

