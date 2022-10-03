NEWS

EU rejects legality of Turkey-Libya memorandum

[Olivier Matthys/AP Photo]

A statement released by Lead Spokesperson for External Affairs of the European Commission Peter Spano on Monday rejected the legality of the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between Turkey and Libya.

“The EU recalls that its position on this Memorandum has been clearly stated by the European Council in December 2019 and remains unchanged,” read the statement, adding that “the 2019 Turkey-Libya Memorandum of Understanding infringes upon the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the Law of the Sea and cannot produce any legal consequences for third states.”

“The new agreement has not been made public yet. Further clarifications are needed on its content. Actions that could undermine regional stability should be avoided,” it concluded.

The statement was released following the announcement that Libya’s Tripoli government signed a series of preliminary economic agreements with Turkey on Monday that included potential energy exploration in maritime areas, but Libya’s eastern-based parliament rejected the move.

