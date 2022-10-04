NEWS

Turkey’s Bahceli unleashes fresh rant against Greece

Turkey’s Bahceli unleashes fresh rant against Greece

Greece has no right to claim sovereignty over the islands of the southeastern or northern Aegean, Devlet Bahceli, the head of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement party and government coalition partner, said on Tuesday.

Challenging the provisions of international laws and agreements like the 1923 Lausanne Treaty in his latest nationalist rant, Bahceli said that Greece’s “claims of sovereignty over the Dodecanese are completely unjust and illegal.”

“All the islands of the northern Aegean, which were granted to Greece for use without soldiers and weapons have been filled with soldiers and weapons,” he added in a rant to a meeting of his party’s parliamentary group.

“Sovereignty of the islands of the northern Aegean, therefore, belongs to Turkey, without doubt and legally. The same is the case with the Dodecanese,” Bahecli said, referring to the southeastern Aegean island cluster. 

“I am telling the world that we will not allow our rights to be trampled on. We will take out the eyes of anyone eyeing our rights,” the nationalist politician said.

Turkey Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal
NEWS

Turkey trying to ‘fabricate a reality’ with ‘illegal’ Libya deal

Tensions with Turkey seen continuing
NEWS

Tensions with Turkey seen continuing

PM conveys Greece’s steely determination
NEWS

PM conveys Greece’s steely determination

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats
NEWS

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats

Mitsotakis: Ankara is alone
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Ankara is alone

Turkey’s accusations about migration are ‘preposterous,’ says Greek PM
NEWS

Turkey’s accusations about migration are ‘preposterous,’ says Greek PM