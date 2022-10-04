EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says

The European Commission is considering versions of a gas price cap including a possible temporary “flexible” limit on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility price, the EU’s head of energy policy said on Tuesday.

“One way forward would be to consider a flexible pricing limitation in relation to the TTF in a way that continues to secure the supply of gas, notably LNG, to Europe,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a European Parliament committee meeting.

Such a measure would be temporary, while the EU works on an alternative price index to the TTF, Simson said. She added that a broad price cap on wholesale gas prices comes with risks, and any market intervention would need to be coupled with measures to ensure gas demand did not rise as a result.

[Reuters]