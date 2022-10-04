NEWS

EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says

EU considering ‘flexibile’ gas price cap, energy chief says
[InTime News]

The European Commission is considering versions of a gas price cap including a possible temporary “flexible” limit on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility price, the EU’s head of energy policy said on Tuesday.

“One way forward would be to consider a flexible pricing limitation in relation to the TTF in a way that continues to secure the supply of gas, notably LNG, to Europe,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a European Parliament committee meeting.

Such a measure would be temporary, while the EU works on an alternative price index to the TTF, Simson said. She added that a broad price cap on wholesale gas prices comes with risks, and any market intervention would need to be coupled with measures to ensure gas demand did not rise as a result.

[Reuters]

EU Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU Commission approves Greek plan for non-household electricity consumers
NEWS

EU Commission approves Greek plan for non-household electricity consumers

Stalemate on gas cap, as inflation soars
NEWS

Stalemate on gas cap, as inflation soars

EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap
NEWS

EU countries at odds over possible gas price cap

Mitsotakis hails push for EU-wide price cap on natural gas prices
NEWS

Mitsotakis hails push for EU-wide price cap on natural gas prices