Two men questioned over tourist’s gang rape in Crete

Two Greek men accused of raping a Swedish tourist who was holidaying in the town of Chania, Crete, appeared before a prosecutor in Chania on Thursday.

The 23-year-old and the 19-year-old suspects are claiming that they had the woman’s consent, according to state-run broadcaster ERT.

The incident took place on Sept. 30, when the 21-year-old tourist along with another female friend met the two suspects at a local bar. The two men offered them a ride to their hotel and the alleged victim agreed, while her friend left. When they reached the isolated area of Platanias the two men attacked her, according to her testimony.

The Swedish woman said she was also hit by one of the suspects when she tried to scream. When the men left, the victim called her friend and filed a report to the local police station.

ERT said the medical examiner’s report, which was published on Thursday, confirmed that the woman has been raped.