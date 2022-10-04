Powerful blast rocks Athens suburb of Peristeri
A powerful blast rattled residents in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri in the early hours of Tuesday, causing significant damage but no injuries.
The explosion took place at around 5 a.m. outside a coffee shop on Sofokli Venizelou Street.
Police, firefighters and a bomb squad dispatched to the scene ascertained that the explosion was caused by a cluster of camping gas canisters and some kind of flammable liquid.
No one was injured in the explosion, though the damage it caused to the business was extensive.