Powerful blast rocks Athens suburb of Peristeri

A powerful blast rattled residents in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri in the early hours of Tuesday, causing significant damage but no injuries.

The explosion took place at around 5 a.m. outside a coffee shop on Sofokli Venizelou Street.

Police, firefighters and a bomb squad dispatched to the scene ascertained that the explosion was caused by a cluster of camping gas canisters and some kind of flammable liquid.

No one was injured in the explosion, though the damage it caused to the business was extensive.