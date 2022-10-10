NEWS

In Cyprus, Panagiotopoulos pledges defense of sovereignty

In Cyprus, Panagiotopoulos pledges defense of sovereignty
[InTime News]

Greece combines diplomatic leverage and military deterrence to counter threats to its sovereign territory, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has said amid renewed tensions with regional rival Turkey.

“It’s good to have international law on your side, it is even better to have modern arms systems with a strong deterrence power,” Panagiotopoulos told state TV RIK.

He spoke during a visit to Cyprus on the 62nd anniversary since the declaration of its independence from British rule.

Following years of forced savings during the 2010-2018 debt crisis, Greece has embarked on a multibillion-dollar spending spree to bolster its armed forces.

Panagiotopoulos said Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law, although he sees little chance of Recep Tayyip Erdogan shedding his trigger-happy rhetoric. The Turkish president seems to believe not in the strength of right, “but the right of the strong,” he said.

Defense Cyprus Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara eyes bigger military in Anatolia, Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus
NEWS

Ankara eyes bigger military in Anatolia, Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus

US lifts arms embargo for Cyprus for 2023, Turkey condemns move
NEWS

US lifts arms embargo for Cyprus for 2023, Turkey condemns move

Akar accuses Greece of expansionism
NEWS

Akar accuses Greece of expansionism

AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo
DIASPORA

AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo
NEWS

Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo

Cyprus goes light on Israel’s Iron Dome
NEWS

Cyprus goes light on Israel’s Iron Dome