AHI hails US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) “applauds” a decision by the Department of State to lift an arms embargo on Cyprus in 2023, saying that it “demonstrates the evolving geostrategic importance the United States places on the Republic of Cyprus.” 

“The Republic of Cyprus is a valued strategic partner of the United States that promotes regional stability and US security interests,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said in a statement released on Monday.

“AHI has long advocated for the removal of the Republic of Cyprus from the list of countries to which arms sales are prohibited under the International Trade in Arms Regulations (ITAR); a list that includes North Korea, Iran, Libya, and Somalia; and furthermore had urged Administrations to waive the limitations placed upon the Republic of Cyprus by these Acts based upon the fact there never has been a legal basis for Cyprus to be on ITAR,” he added.

“We strongly contend the lifting of the arms prohibition must be made permanent. The Administration’s decision is for one year, and we will need to ensure it is renewed. AHI will continue to work with the State Department and allies on Capitol Hill to ensure this is the case especially because the United States values Cyprus as a strategic partner,” the statement said.

