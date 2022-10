In this handout photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting, in Tehran, Iran, July 19. [AP]

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect Nord Stream gas supplies to the Black Sea, and even set up a major gas hub for Europe in Turkey.

Speaking at the Moscow Energy Week conference, Putin said that Russia would continue to expand the geography of its gas supplies, while also moving further towards making energy supply settlements in local currencies. [Reuters]