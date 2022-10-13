MItsotakis meets Cyprus presidential candidate in Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday met with Cyprus’ independent presidential candidate Andrea Mavroyiannis at Maximos Mansion.

Talks focused on Turkey’s persisting aggression and developments regarding the Cyprus problem. EU member Cyprus was divided in a Turkish invasion in 1974 which was triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Turkey supports a breakaway Turkish-Cypriot administration in north Cyprus.

Mitsotakis emphasized that policy coordination between Athens and Nicosia is the cornerstone of Greek foreign policy.

Nikos Christodoulides, the island’s former foreign minister, is by far the bookmakers’ favorite to win the February presidential elections with his odds at 1.45/1, Cyprus Mail reported Thursday.

At almost double the odds is Averof Neophytou, leader of Democratic Rally (DISY) party with 3/1, while Mavroyiannis is at 10/1, the report said based on data from Stoiximan betting site .