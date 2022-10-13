France says Turkish energy hub makes ‘no sense’

France has said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for an energy hub in Turkey makes ‘no sense’, particularly as Europe is seeking to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources, as reported by the Agence-France Presse.

This came as a response to a statement made by Putin on Wednesday that Russia could redirect Nord Stream gas supplies to the Black Sea, and even set up a major gas hub for Europe in Turkey. [With information from AFP, Reuters]