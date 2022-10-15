Sakellaropoulou expresses condolences after Turkish coal mine explosion

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed her deepest condolences, as well as those of the Greek people, to the families of the victims of the deadly explosion in a coal mine in Turkey.

In a tweet posted in English, Sakellaropoulou said: “On behalf of the Greek people and me personally, deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic coal mine explosion in Türkiye. We hope all trapped miners are rescued and wish speedy recovery to the injured.”

Earlier, Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his sadness over the explosion and offered assistance. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides also expressed their condolences.