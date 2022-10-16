NEWS

Fourth man arrested in connection with child rape

Fourth man arrested in connection with child rape
[INTIME]

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from the Athens neighborhood of Kolonos.

A police statement said a 36-year-old was arrested on a warrant, accused of having sex with the girl for a fee.

He is accused of establishing contact through an internet chat application and having met the girl in the neighborhood of Sepolia.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon; he is set to appear before a prosecutor. 

A 33-year-old who was arrested late Friday will appear before an examining magistrate Monday morning.

Police sources have told Kathimerini that other individuals have been identified as having inquired about sex with the 12-year-old. The pimp, store owner Ilias Michos, 53, who had posted photos of the young girl online, had received upwards of 200 messages from prospective clients.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Third man arrested in connection with Kolonos child rape 
NEWS

Third man arrested in connection with Kolonos child rape 

Officers charged with raping woman at Athens police station
NEWS

Officers charged with raping woman at Athens police station

Mother accused of abetting pedophiles
NEWS

Mother accused of abetting pedophiles

Probe launched into lawyer’s Nazi salute
NEWS

Probe launched into lawyer’s Nazi salute

Police raids brothel in connection to case of minor abuse
NEWS

Police raids brothel in connection to case of minor abuse

Investigation into alleged rape in Athens police station
NEWS

Investigation into alleged rape in Athens police station