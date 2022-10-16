Fourth man arrested in connection with child rape

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from the Athens neighborhood of Kolonos.

A police statement said a 36-year-old was arrested on a warrant, accused of having sex with the girl for a fee.

He is accused of establishing contact through an internet chat application and having met the girl in the neighborhood of Sepolia.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon; he is set to appear before a prosecutor.

A 33-year-old who was arrested late Friday will appear before an examining magistrate Monday morning.

Police sources have told Kathimerini that other individuals have been identified as having inquired about sex with the 12-year-old. The pimp, store owner Ilias Michos, 53, who had posted photos of the young girl online, had received upwards of 200 messages from prospective clients.