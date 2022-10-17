Ellinikon investment signals new era for Attica, says Mitsotakis

A new era has begun for Athens’ coastal front and for Attica, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at the formal inauguration of the Ellinikon investment project on the site of the former Athens airport.

“We are now turning towards the future,” Mitsotakis said, adding that “economic prosperity must proceed in step with social cohesion, so that the benefit spreads” to the entire Athens-Piraeus metropolitan area.

Mitsotakis noted that the Ellinikon project will create wealth, over 70,000 new job openings, and provide an impetus to dozens of Greek production sectors.

Estimates show it will attract an additional 1 million visitors to the area. It will also provide a model of sustainable development for the entire region while preserving all antiquities, which will be incorporated into the park.

“All these confirm the resilience of the Greek economy in the midst of a globally uncertain landscape, with the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. Despite obstacles, large projects in Greece are moving ahead,” he underlined.

“The Greek people are facing hardship but are mature enough to understand the scale of the challenge, and feel that the government is by their side. As it has happened up to now, this global difficulty will turn into a national success,” the premier asserted.

Lamda Development’s Ellinikon project, described as the largest urban redevelopment project in Europe, will see shopping malls and hotels built on the sprawling site of the old Athens airport, where disused runways, terminals and former Olympic venues have been abandoned for almost two decades. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]