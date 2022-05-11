Greek-French relationship unique, Mitsotakis tells French business leaders

Greece and France enjoy a “unique” relationship, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told representatives of France’s leading network of enterpreneurs Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) in Athens on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis noted that foreign companies are investing in several sectors in addition to tourism and renewable energy sources, including high-tech, logistics, education and health.

Apart from MEDEF President Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the meeting was attended by L’Oreal President Jean-Paul Agon, and executives representing Airbus, Bollore, Bouygues Batiment International, Egis, Fives, Galileo Global, Idemia, Iveco France, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group, Naval Group, Ratp Development, Safran, Saur International, Sulo, Thales and Vinci Concessions among others. [AMNA]