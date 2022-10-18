PM visits Karditsa, states ‘there is no forgotten corner of Greece’

“For this New Democracy government, there is no forgotten corner of Greece and there are no two-speed citizens”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said on Tuesday during his visit to the Regional Unit of Karditsa, in which he also inpected work carried out to repair the damages caused by the Ianos cyclone.

“On the contrary, we pay more attention to those areas which in the past used to lack the necessary attention of the central authority because of the distance from the major decision-making centres,” he said, adding that “We have come to fix this once and for all, so that all Greek citizens, regardless of whether they live in large urban centres or in the most remote village in the Greek territory, feel that there are no two-speed citizens and that everyone has the same rights, the same opportunities in the development, the same protection from the welfare state.”

“We will also have the opportunity to present a new development tool which brings together three municipalities of the wider region with significant financial resources, so that we can envision not only today but the next day of this region, with more population staying in our mountains, which all mountain lovers should really get to know,” he stated. [AMNA]