Turkey set to increase defense spending

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he is going to increase his country’s defense budget by 100 billion liras for 2023 in an address to MPs of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Wednesday.

“As a result of increased threats in the world, and in our neighborhood, we are increasing our defense budget for 2023 to a high enough level, 469 billion liras”, he said, which is about 26 billion euros.

At the same time, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on Greece and Cyprus to refrain from purchasing any further arms.

“It should be known to all that the enthusiasm of Greece or the Greek-Cypriots in procuring arms will not help in any way, except for increasing tensions and leading the situation to an impasse,” he said.