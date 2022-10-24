Greek, Kosovar ministers meet in Athens to enhance economic collaboration

Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness, Kostas Fragogiannis, met in Athens on Monday with Kosovar Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade Rozeta Hajdari, as part of Greece’s active role in the economic development of the Western Balkans and in boosting economic relations with Pristina.

Hajdari headed a delegation of 19 business owners from Kosovo who will participate in a forum organized on Tuesday by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) and Enterprise Greece, the national export promotion agency. The forum will include an address by Fragogiannis and the signing of a memorandum of collaboration between Enterprise Greece and the corresponding Kosovo Investment and Enterprise Support Agency.

During their meeting on Monday, Fragogiannis and Hadjari discussed opportunities for economic relations and trade exchanges in a series of sectors including energy, infrastructure & transport, construction, farm products, and technical transfer.

According to the Greek minister, nearly 100 Greek companies have invested and are active in Kosovo, mostly in the sectors of food & drinks, construction material, oil products, and waste management. He also raised the issue with the visiting minister of reforms that will improve the investment climate in Kosovo and resolve issues faced by foreign companies active there. [AMNA]