A man and a woman were found dead by firefighters inside a burning house at the border town of Soufli, in northeastern Greece, on Saturday.

The victims, an 86-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman, were found near the door, leading firefighters to believe that they likely died while trying to flee the flames.

It was not clear how or where the fire broke out in the house on Palaiostrata Street. The fire service sent 11 crew members at the scene.