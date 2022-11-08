NEWS

Greece in talks for energy connection with North Africa, says PM

[InTime News]

Greece has not abandoned efforts to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels but is ramping up investments in renewables, even though plans to shut down the country’s coal-fired electricity plans have been put on hold by the energy crisis, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Bloomberg television on Monday.

Speaking to the network as world leaders meet in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the United Nations climate summit, Mitsotakis said Greece is working with Egypt in a bid to position itself as a major green energy producer and exporter.

“We want to become a net exporter of green electricity to central Europe. We’re talking to the Egyptians. We’re putting forward a very ambitious 3 gigawatt cable that will connect Africa to Greece and, of course, to have a 3 gigawatt cable, you need 10 gigawatts of installed renewables,” he said.

