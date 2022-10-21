New rift opens between Erdogan, US

A new rift is appearing between Ankara and Washington due to Turkey’s ever-deepening cooperation with Russia in the energy and economic sector.

This new source of friction comes at a time when Ankara is under sanctions and has been excluded from the F-35 co-production program due to its purchase of Russian S-400s.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will serve as Russia’s “energy hub” for natural gas, and Ankara will be able to supply gas to Europe.

What’s more, the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom announced that consultations with Turkish officials on the construction of a second nuclear power plant in Sinop on the Black Sea have begun.

The rapid increase in Turkey’s exports to Russia, as well as reports of the establishment of Russian firms described as “fronts” in Turkey have also caused reactions in Washington. Tellingly, the number of Russian companies established in the first eight months of this year was 729 compared to around 100 in previous years.

The US has made clear its opposition to the plans made by Russia and Turkey, with State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel urging allies to take steps to diversify their energy sources and reduce dependence on Russia.

In the case of Turkey in particular, he said the US is working closely with Ankara to enhance its long-term energy security. He added that Washington has explained to Turkey and all of its allies and partners that no one should be turned into a safe haven for illicit Russian assets or transactions.

Turkish analysts note Turkey’s dependence on Russia is steadily increasing in the energy sector, while stressing that the most important “blood donor” of the Turkish economy at the moment is Vladimir Putin.

In addition to parallel transactions that circumvent sanctions, the analysts note that Moscow is sending remittances of billions of dollars to Turkey for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant while most Russians travel to Western countries through Turkey.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Hurriyet and Sozcu newspapers, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stressed the need for dialogue with Greece, while repeating the call the demilitarization of the islands.

He also said he has invited Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his wife to Turkey. Athens noted that the time is not ripe for a visit at this stage.