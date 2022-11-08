NEWS

Erdogan wants Swedish action on anti-terrorism for NATO bid approval

Erdogan wants Swedish action on anti-terrorism for NATO bid approval
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson inspect a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2022. [Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara conveyed its expectation to see concrete steps from Sweden to fulfil anti-terrorism obligations under a deal clearing bids by the Nordic country and neighbouring Finland to join NATO.

In a joint news conference after a meeting in Ankara, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he understood Turkey’s fight against terrorism and vowed to fulfil security commitments the Nordic country made to get Ankara’s backing for its entry into NATO.

“In our meeting, we have openly shared our expectations for concrete steps regarding the implementation of the provisions in the memorandum,” Erdogan said.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Turkey, a NATO member, raised objections, citing security concerns related to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups, and over the Nordic states’ ban on arms exports.

“I want to reassure all Turks, Sweden will live up to all the obligations made to Turkey in countering the terrorist threat,” Kristersson said.

The three countries signed a memorandum in June that lifted Turkey’s veto while requiring Sweden and Finland to address its remaining concerns.

In September, following the memorandum, Sweden and Finland reversed a ban against exporting military equipment to Turkey, a move welcomed as a positive step by Erdogan. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
NEWS

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

NATO chief urges Turkey to endorse Finland, Sweden accession
NEWS

NATO chief urges Turkey to endorse Finland, Sweden accession

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid
NEWS

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid

Sweden’s top diplomat: We’ll fulfil deal with Turkey on NATO
NEWS

Sweden’s top diplomat: We’ll fulfil deal with Turkey on NATO

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

Erdogan to meet Swedish PM Kristersson to discuss extraditions, NATO bid
NEWS

Erdogan to meet Swedish PM Kristersson to discuss extraditions, NATO bid