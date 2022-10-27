NEWS

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a phone call on Wednesday that he saw mutual interest in preventing terrorist organisations from hijacking Sweden’s NATO membership bid and bilateral relations.

Sweden and fellow Nordic country Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they ran into objections from Turkey.

Ankara accuses them of harbouring people it deems terrorists, namely Kurdish militants and those accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately
NEWS

Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately

Greece lodges complaint over NATO message on Turkey’s Victory Day
NEWS

Greece lodges complaint over NATO message on Turkey’s Victory Day

Swedish PM Andersson says will live up to terms of NATO deal with Turkey
NEWS

Swedish PM Andersson says will live up to terms of NATO deal with Turkey

Turkey says Sweden has not yet extradited the suspects it seeks after NATO accord
NEWS

Turkey says Sweden has not yet extradited the suspects it seeks after NATO accord

Erdogan says Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept