Greek, German MPs meet in Athens

Lawmakers from the German Federal Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday attended a special session of the Greek Parliament’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, where they discussed the latest developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, including migration.

Similar meetings are scheduled with lawmakers from Austria, Croatia, Ireland, Japan, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

At the same time, the two-day session of the Special Group on the Mediterranean and the Middle East of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly ends Wednesday in Athens.

