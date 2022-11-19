NEWS LONDON VISIT

PM, King Charles meeting ‘likely’

A visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to London on November 28 to speak at an event at the London School of Economics may also coincide with a meeting with the new British monarch. 

“He is likely to see King Charles as well; discussions are ongoing,” government sources said on Saturday. 

Mitsotakis is due to speak at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hellenic Observatory at the London School of Economics with Professor Kevin Featherstone about the challenges facing Greece and Europe.

