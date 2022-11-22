NEWS

New administration takes over at Ark of the World charity

A new administration appointed by the government took over on Tuesday at the Ark of the World, as the children’s charity is being investigated over allegations of widespread physical, mental and sexual abuse.

The new board of directors comprises seven members with significant expertise in the areas of social services, children’s rights and child health. It is headed by Alexandra Martinou, who is the director of the Mazi gia to Paidi (Together for the Child) charity, and also includes a former Supreme Court prosecutor, Ioannis Tentes.

The Social Affairs Ministry’s ability to step in and appoint a new board was made possible by legislation passed in April allowing the government to intervene when private organizations offering social services fail or violate or abuse their mandate.

 

 

 

