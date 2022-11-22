Abuse probe into Ark of the World charity heads in two directions

The investigation into the Ark of the World charity for abused children and mothers, which runs a network of shelters in different parts of Greece, has taken two separate yet parallel directions since the case was made public last week.

The first concerns allegations of systematic physical and mental abuse, including beating and locking children up in their rooms for days on end. Such claims are what triggered the initial investigation conducted by the Greek Ombudsman after it received complaints from two of the charity’s wards.

The second category concerns allegations of rape and sexual abuse, which emerged after the Ombudsman shared its findings with the public prosecutor’s office, with a recommendation for a further inquiry.

The probe into the first set of allegations is being carried out by the office of the special prosecutor for minors, which will be summoning dozens of volunteers and educators who offered their services to the charity over the years.

According to sources, many of the witnesses who have already been questioned over the first part of the inquiry spoke of the “consequences” of rule-breaking that applied at the shelters, pointing to a deliberate system of harsh punishments rather than a few isolated incidents.

The sexual abuse claims which have emerged in recent days are part of a separate investigation, which will require experts to question the children currently staying at the charity’s shelters.

In the meantime, the government said on Monday that it will replace Ark of the World’s administration.

The decision was announced by government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou after a meeting at Maximos Mansion focused on ensuring the protection of the children living at Ark of the World (known in Greece as Kivotos tou Kosmou) for the duration of the judicial investigation into allegations of bodily and sexual abuse.

“The case is in the hands of justice. Everyone’s attention must be focused on the safety of the children living at Ark of the World. They must be protected, regardless of how the case turns out,” Oikonomou said, adding that Monday’s decision is based on a law passed in Parliament in April.

On Sunday, Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church, said that he has launched an investigation into Father Antonios Papanikolaou, the priest who founded Ark of the World and who is also accused of sexual abuse of minors.

Ieronymos said that the Church has banned Fr Antonios from his priestly duties while the investigation is ongoing, adding that the Church has no connection to the charity.

“The Church and I, personally, will serve the earthly ecclesiastical justice to the highest degree,” he said

People from within the charity who have spoken to Kathimerini have described a pattern in the way it operates. They said it includes a clear hierarchy, with segregation, with “favorites,” with punishments and unpaid work, with isolation and exploitation, and with religion at the center.

The Ark of the World has not responded to Kathimerini’s request for comment