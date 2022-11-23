NEWS

Mitsotakis: Sovereignty of Greek islands not up for discussion

The sovereignty of Greece’s islands is not up for discussion, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, amid recurring Turkish provocations in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking to local media during a visit to the western port city of Patra on Wednesday, the conservative leader defended Greece’s status as a “force of stability in the Mediterranean” and criticized Turkey for being “unpredictable, pugnacious and often aggressive.” 

“We want honest dialogue on the single substantial issue which is the delineation of maritime zones,” Mitsotakis said. 

“No Greek prime minister will ever discuss the sovereignty of our islands. Nor are we going to discuss our armaments program with anyone,” he said.

