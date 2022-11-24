Greece to receive additional 1.9 bln euros for migration, EU VP says

Greece stands to receive additional funding of 1.9 billion euros for support in migration issues, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said after meeting with Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis on Thursday.

Schinas announced the funding a day ahead of the EU’s Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on November 25, which will discuss the current situation along all migratory routes, and plans for the future. The commissioner called it “the first step towards a new treaty.”

EU member-states are “close to reaching an agreement over a new Migration and Asylum Pact,” Schinas said, expressing the belief it will be ready before the current European Commission’s term ends in 2024.

“Within this framework, Greece has received the strongest assistance from Europe,” he noted, adding that “we have until now provided to the Greek state over 2.5-3 billion euros in assistance. And we are now announcing that during the current period we will support the country with additional funds of 1.9 billion euros.” [AMNA]