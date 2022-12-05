Officer charged with attempted manslaughter after shooting teen driver

A Greek police officer of the DIAS motorcycle unit involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a car chase in Thessaloniki early on Monday morning was charged with attempted manslaughter with possible intention.

According to the police, the pursuit began around 1 a.m. when police were informed that the minor had filled up a pick-up truck at a petrol station and left without paying. It said officers located the vehicle but the teen refused to stop and tried to flee, performing dangerous maneuvers. When he attempted to ram into a police motorcycle in front of him, the two officers shot him, causing the suspect to crash into a wall.

The driver underwent lengthy surgery to remove a bullet from his head and was then admitted to an ICU at Ippokratio hospital in Athens. His condition is reported as serious. He was also charged with attempted manslaughter with intent.