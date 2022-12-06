Turkish FM warns Greece to ‘back off’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lashed out against Greece again on Tuesday, saying that Ankara will do “what is necessary” if Athens does not “back off” and meet its demands to demilitarize the islands of the eastern Aegean.

“If Greece does not want peace, we will do what is necessary. We cannot remain silent about the disarmament of the islands, we will take the necessary steps on the ground,” Cavusoglu said during a meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, in Ankara.

“Either Greece backs off, abides by the agreements, or we do what is necessary,” Cavusoglu added, referring to recent Greek military exercises in the Aegean Sea.