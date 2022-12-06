NEWS

Turkish FM warns Greece to ‘back off’

Turkish FM warns Greece to ‘back off’
[AP]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lashed out against Greece again on Tuesday, saying that Ankara will do “what is necessary” if Athens does not “back off” and meet its demands to demilitarize the islands of the eastern Aegean.

“If Greece does not want peace, we will do what is necessary. We cannot remain silent about the disarmament of the islands, we will take the necessary steps on the ground,” Cavusoglu said during a meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, in Ankara.

“Either Greece backs off, abides by the agreements, or we do what is necessary,” Cavusoglu added, referring to recent Greek military exercises in the Aegean Sea.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden
NEWS

Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden

‘Don’t get carried away by the words of others,’ Akar tells Athens
NEWS

‘Don’t get carried away by the words of others,’ Akar tells Athens

Athens decries Turkey-Libya deal at UN
NEWS

Athens decries Turkey-Libya deal at UN

Turkey says it welcomes Nordics’ tougher terror stance in NATO bids
NEWS

Turkey says it welcomes Nordics’ tougher terror stance in NATO bids

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt to re-appoint ambassadors ‘in coming months’
NEWS

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt to re-appoint ambassadors ‘in coming months’

Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties