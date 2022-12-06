Protesters of teenager’s shooting close Athens’ Mesogeion Avenue

Dozens of demonstrators protesting the police shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Thessaloniki on Monday spilled out onto Athens’ central Mesogeion Avenue on Tuesday and set garbage bins on fire as they clashed with riot officers.

The clashes broke out near the Nomismatokpeio metro station in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri after a protest rally in a nearby Roma camp turned violent.

The 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a police chase for allegedly driving away from a petrol station without paying in the early hours of Monday. He has been identified as a Roman, sparking outrage among the minority community across the country.