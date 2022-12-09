NEWS

Court to reassess convicted terrorist’s prison transfer

The transfer of terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas from the rural prison where he had been serving his term to the maximum-security Domokos penitentiary has been referred to the District Court of Lamia’s Court of Execution of Sentences to be reassessed.

This decision had preoccupied judicial authorities in early 2021, when 64-year-old Koufodinas, who is serving 11 consecutive life sentences plus 25 years for murders he committed as the main hitman of the far-left armed group November 17, went on a hunger strike to protest his transfer from the rural prison where he had been an inmate since 2018, to Domokos.

Koufodinas had been on hunger strike for over 60 days in 2021. His lawyers said on Wednesday that the decision by judicial authorities to reassess his transfer is a vindication of Koufodinas, while they also denounced the “unjust attacks, both by a part of the media and by the representatives of the executive power.” 

