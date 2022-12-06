NEWS

Court denies four athletes of financial reward for medals

[InTime News]

The Council of State ruled on Tuesday that aquatic sportsmen Eurysthenis Nikolaidis, Spyros Gianniotis, Yiannis Kalaitzoglidis and Antonis Tsourounakis are not entitled to receive the financial reward for the medals they received at the recent World Championships, because their sports are not included in the official program of the Olympic Games.

The athletes brought an action before the country’s highest administrative court after the state failed to pay them the financial assistance provided for by Law 2725/1999 as members of the national team in world championships.

They also sought compensation over the state’s failure to pay them.

