Panepistimiou metro station ordered closed ahead of rally

Athens police have ordered the closure of Panespistimio metro station from 6 p.m. until further notice.

Services will pass through the station without stopping.

The decision to close the station was taken ahead of a protest rally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Athens University.

The rally is calling for justice following the death on Tuesday of a 16-year-old Roma youth who was shot in a police chase last week in Thessaloniki.

Police across the country were placed on alert by the force’s Athens headquarters following the death.

