University police under fire

More than a dozen student associations from Athens University and the National Technical University of Athens will be staging a protest rally at the Propylaia in the city center on Monday to air a string of grievances.

Chief among these is the students’ opposition to the campus police, which the groups say they want abolished “immediately.”

They are also protesting living conditions at the universities’ dormitories, after residents were reportedly notified that there would be a shortage of hot water over the coming months in a bid to cut energy costs.

Commuters are advised that the noon protest rally is expected to cause traffic jams and transport disruptions.